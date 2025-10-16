Cracks in INDIA bloc? Bihar BJP chief's big claim as Oppn delays seat-sharing announcement

Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Bihar unit chief Dilip Jaiswal has hit out at the Congress-Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD)-led Mahagathbandhan on Thursday, hinting at possible cracks within the alliance as the Opposition is yet to announce its seat-sharing arrangement.

The BJP has announced the names of all 101 candidates who are contesting the two-phase Bihar assembly election as part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) seat-sharing deal next month.

Jaiswal took a jibe at the Opposition's alliance, saying that the public has faith in the NDA. "The list of candidates for 101 seats has been released. The NDA is the first alliance to release its seat-sharing numbers and the list of candidates... There are conflicts going on in the Mahagathbandhan, and no decision has been made until now," Jaiswal told news agency ANI.

Bihar Assembly polls are scheduled to be held in two phases on November 6 and 11. The first phase will see voting for 121 seats, while 122 seats will be vote in the second and the final phase of the elections.

"The public understands that if RJD-Congress forms the government, what will be the condition? The people have faith in the NDA," Jaiswal said.

This announcement follows the BJP's release of its third and final list of candidates, which names individuals for 18 seats in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections.

The BJP has fielded Satish Kumar Yadav against RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav from Raghopur constituency. The list also included Nand Kishor Ram from Ramnagar, Vinay Bihari from Lauriya, Bina Devi from Kochadhaman, and Kumar Shailendra from Bihpur.

JD-U releases names too Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led JD(U) released its first list of 57 candidates. The list includes JD(U) state president Umesh Khushwaha (Mahanar), Bihar Rural Development Minister Shravan Kumar (Nalanda), and Sunil Kumar (Bhore-SC).

Chirag Paswan-led Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) also announced the first list of 14 candidates out of the 29 seats allotted to the party in the final seat-sharing.

The Rashtriya Lok Morcha, led by former Union Minister and Rajya Sabha MP Upendra Kushwaha, released its list of six candidates on Wednesday.

Seat-sharing arrangement awaited The Mahagathbandhan is yet to announce its seat-sharing formula for the upcoming polls.

The final date for filing a nomination for the first phase of the Assembly elections is October 17, while the final date for the second phase is October 20.