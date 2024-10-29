’Dawood Ibrahim and people connected…’: BJP reiterates objection as ally NCP fields Nawab Malik in Maharashtra polls

Maharashtra election 2024: Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) on Tuesday fielded Nawab Malik from Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar assembly constituency for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections. The move irked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), its ally, which opposed the Maharashtra former minister's entry into the poll race as a Mahayuti candidate.

The BJP soon fielded Shiv Sena (Shinde) leader Suresh Krishna Patil, aka Bullet Patil, as the Mahayuti's official candidate from Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar seat.

Raising objections over Nawab Malik's candidature, Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar said, “The BJP's stand on this issue is very clear. We are of the view that all the partners in Mahayuti have the right to declare their own candidates, whoever they want to, but here the question is about the NCP's authorised candidate Nawab Malik, who has been given a ticket,” reported ANI.

He alleged that the NCP candidate is associated with fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim. He asserted, “Time and again, we have made our stand clear about Dawood Ibrahim and the people connected with him. This has been already said by Devendra Fadnavis, and now I am also saying the same.”

Citing Nawab Malik's criminal links, the BJP leader acknowledged that there is no question of the saffron party campaigning for Nawab Malik. Meanwhile, the NCP fielded Nawab Malik's daughter Sana Malik from her father’s current constituency, Anushaktinagar. Noting that each Mahayuti candidate is a candidate of the BJP, Ashish Shelar said, “Now remains the question of supporting Sana Malik because she is also a candidate of Mahayuti. We are of the view that there is nothing against someone,” reported ANI.

