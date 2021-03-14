Kolkata: Days after sustaining injuries during election campaigning, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will conduct a roadshow, on a wheelchair from Gandhi Murti to Hazra in Kolkata today, news agency ANI reports.

This will be her first public appearance after she was allegedly attacked by some people in Nandigram earlier this week.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will conduct a roadshow on a wheelchair from Gandhi Murti to Hazra. She will address a public rally at Hazra this afternoon: TMC sources



On 10 March, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, who was on a two-day visit to Nandigram from where she filed her nomination, alleged that she was pushed by a few unidentified people during her election campaigning. Later, she was brought to Kolkata's SSKM Hospital by road from Nandigram.

Banerjee sustained "severe bone injuries" on her left foot and ankle as well as bruises and injuries on her shoulder, forearm and neck, according to the report of her initial medical examination.

The Chief Minister was discharged from the hospital on March 12.

West Bengal is likely to witness a triangular contest this time with TMC, Congress-Left alliance and the BJP in the fray.

Elections to 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.

