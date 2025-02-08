Delhi Assembly Election Results 2025: AAP's Gopal Rai has won the Babarpur assembly seat in Delhi by a 18,994 vote margin against BJP's Anil Kumar Vashisht. He is among nine AAP candidates who have won their seats so far.

Delhi Assembly Election Results 2025: Gopal Rai, the Aam Admi Party (AAP) candidate from the Babarpur assembly seat, has won, defeating Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Anil Kumar Vashisht by a margin of 18,994 votes.

Rai polled 76,192 votes, while Vashisht polled 57,198 votes, according to data on Election Commission of India (ECI) website at 3 pm on February 8.

Notably, Rai is among nine AAP candidates who have won their Delhi assembly seats in 2025 polls. Other include: Atishi from Kalkaji, Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat contesting from Sultanpur Majra, Punardeep Singh from Chandni Chowk, Imran Hussain from Ballimaran, Sahi Ram from Tughlakabad, Jarnail Singh from Tilak Nagar, Virender Singh Kadian from Delhi Cantt, and Virender Singh Kadian from Kondli.

Delhi Assembly Election Results 2025: BJP Poised to Form Delhi Govt After 26 years The BJP is poised to form the government in Delhi after over 26 years, with the latest EC trends showing the saffron party ahead in 48 of the 70 assembly seats. AAP is leading in 22. The majority mark in the national capital is 36.

According to the EC, the BJP has won eight constituencies so far. These include Rekha Gupta from Shalimar Bagh, Tilak Ram Gupta from Tri Nagar, Manjinder Singh Sirsa from Rajouri Garden, Umang Bajaj from Rajinder Nagar, Shikha Roy from Greater Kailash, Ravinder Singh Negi from Patparganj, Arvinder Singh Lovely from Gandhi Nagar, and Chandan Kumar Choudhary from Sangam Vihar.

BJP workers and supporters began celebrations outside the party's office in New Delhi by bursting firecrackers and dancing.

Delhi Assembly Election Results 2025: AAP's Arvind Kejriwal Concedes Defeat AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal conceded defeat in the Delhi assembly elections 2025. He congratulated the BJP for a sweeping victory in the polls. In a video message, Arvind Kejriwal said, “We accept the mandate of the people with great humility. I congratulate the BJP for this victory and I hope they will fulfil all the promises for which people have voted them."

Delhi's outgoing Chief Minister Atishi got emotional as AAP lost to the saffron party. Notably, Atishi won the Kalkaji seat, where she defeated Ramesh Bidhuri and Alka Lamba. “I thank the people of Kalkaji for showing trust in me. I congratulate my team, which worked against ‘baahubal’. We accept the people's mandate. I have won, but it's not a time to celebrate but continue the ‘war’ against the BJP," Atishi said, adding, “I thank party workers who braved BJP's hooliganism; will continue our struggle for people of Delhi, country."

Polling for the 70-member Delhi assembly elections was held on February 5, 2025, with a total voter turnout recorded at 60.54 per cent.

(With inputs from agencies)