Vote counting for the Delhi assembly polls begins Saturday at 8 am across 19 counting stations. The AAP seeks a fourth term against BJP's bid to end a 27-year drought. Most exit polls indicate a BJP sweep, while AAP remains optimistic about retaining power.

The counting of votes for the Delhi assembly polls will take place on Saturday to decide whether the AAP will come to power for a fourth term or the BJP will taste power in the national capital after more than 27 years.

The counting process for the high-stakes Delhi assembly polls will begin at 8 am in 19 counting stations, spreading across 11 districts of the city.

Several exit polls have given the BJP an edge over the AAP, which is in power in Delhi since 2015.

Shahdara, Central Delhi, East, South, and Southwest districts will each have one counting station. The North, West, Northeast, and Southeast districts will each have two counting stations, while the New Delhi and Northwest districts will have three counting stations each.

According to the Election Commission, 60.54 per cent votes were polled on Wednesday.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva has claimed his party will win nearly 50 seats. The AAP has rejected the exit poll predictions, asserting it will form the government again with its convener Kejriwal becoming chief minister for the fourth time.

The AAP established its dominance in Delhi's political map trumping the BJP and Congress in 2015 Assembly polls, winning 67 of the 70 Assembly seats.

In 2020, the party retained power, winning 62 seats and in another political jolt to the opposition BJP and Congress.

If the AAP wins, it will solidify Kejriwal's control over Delhi and boost his national political prominence. On the other hand, if the BJP emerges victorious, it will not only return to power in Delhi after more than 27 years but also break the decade-long dominance of AAP and Kejriwal.

The Congress, which ruled Delhi for 15 consecutive years until 2013, aims to make a comeback after failing to secure any seats in the last two elections.

A look at exit polls: Axis My India, which got its numbers right in the 2020 Delhi elections, has given a 48 per cent vote share for the BJP-led alliance as against 42 per cent for the ruling AAP.

In terms of seats, the Axis My India has projected the BJP winning 45-55 seats, the AAP 15-25 seats and the Congress 0-1. It also shows others winning 0-1 seats, PTI reported.

Today's Chanakya has projected the BJP winning a 49 per cent vote share with 45-57 seats (51 with an error margin of six), while AAP may get 13-25 seats with 41 per cent vote share. Others are projected to get 0-3 seats.

CNX has predicted a landslide for the BJP with 49-61 seats and 49.05 per cent vote share, while it said the AAP could get 10-19 seats with 41.52 per cent vote share. The Congress could open its account in the assembly after a gap of 10 years with 0-1 seats and a vote share of 5.37 per cent.

The results of the February 5 elections will be announced on Saturday.

Soon after the voting was over on Wednesday, several exit polls predicted a victory for the BJP, while two gave an edge to the AAP.

Security heightened for counting of votes Delhi's Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Alice Vaz said a total of 5,000 personnel, including counting supervisors, counting assistants, micro-observers, and supporting staff trained for the process, will be deployed on Saturday to oversee the counting of votes.

In view of the fairness of the counting process, a random selection of five VVPATs (voter verifiable paper audit trails) will be done in each assembly constituency.

A three-tier security arrangement with 10,000 police personnel, including two paramilitary companies at each centre, has been put in place for the 19 counting centres.

"We have made robust security arrangements (for counting day). Only authorised personnel will be allowed inside the counting centres, where the use of mobile phones will be strictly prohibited," Special Commissioner of Police Devesh Chandra Srivastava told a press conference on securing arrangements for the counting day, as reported by PTI.

(With inputs from agencies)