Delhi: Captain Amarinder Singh meets Amit Shah ahead of Punjab assembly polls

Delhi: Captain Amarinder Singh meets Amit Shah ahead of Punjab assembly polls1 min read . 12:10 PM IST
Elections to 117-member Punjab Legislative Assembly are scheduled to be held next year.
New Delhi: Punjab Lok Congress president and former Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh was seen arriving at the residence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the national capital today, news agency ANI reported.
According to sources, he is also likely to meet BJP national president JP Nadda today.
In November, Singh resigned from the Congress party and announced a new party 'Punjab Lok Congress' ahead of the Punjab Assembly elections.
BJP is all set to contest the upcoming Assembly elections in alliance with Punjab Lok Congress.
