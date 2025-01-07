Hello User
Delhi CM Atishi's big allegation: BJP-led Central govt threw me out of official residence last night
BREAKING NEWS

Delhi CM Atishi's big allegation: BJP-led Central govt threw me out of official residence last night

Livemint

  • Atishi made the allegations while addressing a press conference.

Mint Image

Delhi Assembly Elections: Hours after the election commission announced the schedule for Delhi assembly election 2025, Chief Minister Atishi alleged that, the BJP-led central government has thrown her out of her official residence for the second time, on Monday night.

Atishi made the allegations while addressing a press conference.

“The schedule for Delhi elections was announced today. Last night, the BJP-led central government, for the second time in three months, threw me out of my official residence, which has been allotted to me as being the CM," said Atishi.

The CM claimed that the central government cancelled the allotment of the CM residence through a letter and “snatched away the residence from an elected CM of an elected govt."

