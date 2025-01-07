Delhi Assembly Elections: Hours after the election commission announced the schedule for Delhi assembly election 2025, Chief Minister Atishi alleged that, the BJP-led central government has thrown her out of her official residence for the second time, on Monday night. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Atishi made the allegations while addressing a press conference.

“The schedule for Delhi elections was announced today. Last night, the BJP-led central government, for the second time in three months, threw me out of my official residence, which has been allotted to me as being the CM," said Atishi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}