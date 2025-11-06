Delhi CM Rekha Gupta takes ‘nalayak, khalnayak’ swipe at Rahul Gandhi, Tejashwi Yadav as Bihar votes

“Khalnayak will go to jail, nalayak will holiday abroad,” Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who is in Bihar as a star campaigner for Bharatiya Janata Party, took a “nalayak, khalnayak” swipe at the Opposition's Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav as 121 seats votes on Thursday.

Without naming the Mahagathbandhan leaders, Gupta said, “Those who indulged in corruption and looted the public's money, as 'khalnayak', will go to jail, and 'nalayak' who wants to mislead people will go and holiday abroad.”

She also exuded confidence in NDA's victory in the state and said, “To the one who thinks of himself as 'nayak', I want to say that the one who rules the hearts of people of Bihar as 'Jan-nayak' will rule the state.”

The Delhi CM claimed that the public is with NDA because they have witnessed the development of Bihar over the years and have complete faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

“The people of Bihar know their good. Seeing the development of Bihar over the last 15 years, they realise this is possible only under the leadership of PM Modi, CM Nitish Kumar, and the NDA,” she said. “I have full faith that NDA will form the government with a full majority, and we will get more votes and seats than before.”

About Bihar Elections 2025 Phase 1 A total of 27.65 per cent of 3.75 crore voters exercised their franchise till 11 am, an official said, adding that Begusarai district recorded the highest polling percentage at 30.37, followed by Lakhisarai (30.32) and Gopalganj (30.04).

The first phase of the 2025 assembly elections in Bihar commenced today at 7:00 am across 121 constituencies in 18 districts of the state, covering approximately 3.75 crore electors and 243 seats.

Polling will conclude at 6 pm, and due to security considerations, polling time has been curtailed to 5 pm in some constituencies.

The first phase will decide the fate of several senior leaders, including RJD's Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, BJP leaders Samrat Choudhary and Mangal Pandey and JD(U)'s Shravan Kumar and Vijay Kumar Choudhary. Tej Pratap Yadav is also in the fray in the first phase.