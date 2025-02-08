Delhi Election Results 2025: Arvind Kejriwal conceded the AAP's defeat in the Delhi assembly elections 2025, congratulating the BJP for its victory.

Delhi Election Results 2025: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal conceded defeat in the Delhi assembly elections 2025. He congratulated the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for a sweeping victory in the polls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a video message, Arvind Kejriwal said, "We accept the mandate of the people with great humility. I congratulate the BJP for this victory and I hope they will fulfil all the promises for which people have voted them."

“We have done a lot of work in the field of health, education, and infrastructure in the last 10 years. We will not only play the role of a constructive Opposition but will also remain among the people and continue to serve them," Arvind Kejriwal said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi Election Results 2025 The BJP is all set to win the Delhi Assembly Election 2025, with the party leading in 48 seats as the results pour in. The AAP may clinch 22 seats, as per the Election Commission's trends. Final results are awaited as the counting of votes continues.

The BJP's win in the Delhi assembly elections ended the AAP's 10-year-rule. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party will now form government in the union territory after 27 years.

The BJP has won in eight constituencies so far — Shalimar Bagh (Rekha Gupta), Tri Nagar (Tilak Ram Gupta), Rajouri Garden (Manjinder Singh Sirsa), Rajinder Nagar (Umang Bajaj), Greater Kailash (Shikha Roy), Patparganj (Ravinder Singh Negi), Gandhi Nagar (Arvinder Singh Lovely) and Sangam Vihar (Chandan Kumar Choudhary. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, the AAP has won eight constituencies — Sultanpur Majra (Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat), Chandni Chowk (Punardeep Singh), Ballimaran (Imran Hussain), Babarpur (Gopal Rai), Tughlakabad (Sahi Ram), Tilak Nagar (Jarnail Singh), Delhi Cantt (Virender Singh Kadian), and Kondli (Kuldeep Kumar).

The voting for the Delhi assembly elections took place on Wednesday, February 5. Polling for the 70-member assembly was held on February 5, with a total voter turnout recorded at 60.54 per cent.