Independent MP from Bihar's Purnia Pappu Yadav took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), saying he has seen Prime Minister Narendra Modi lying, but AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has even surpassed him. Pappu Yadav's statement came ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections slated for February 5.

"Narendra Modi and the BJP have nothing to do with Purvanchal. The BJP has four main issues — first, Hindu-Muslim, second, Adani's money, third, the Election Commission, and fourth, ED and CBI. They don't care about the country," Pappu Yadav told ANI while campaigning for the Congress candidate from Patparganj Assembly seat Anil Kumar.

The Purnia MP said, "Bade miyan to hai hi chote miya Subhanallah. I have seen Narendra Modi lie in my life, but Kejriwal has surpassed him. He said he wouldn't become a VIP, but ended up becoming the biggest VIP in the world. The Paris streets, Yamuna, Mohalla Clinics - none of that matters."

Yadav accused Kejriwal of doing corruption. He said, "If anyone has done the most corruption in the shortest time, it's him. The BJP is corrupt, but no one is more corrupt than the AAP," the Purnea MP was quoted as saying.

He also asserted that now the people remembered the time of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit. "That's why people remember Sheila Dikshit's time, whether it's the metro, green Delhi, or law and order," he said.

Congress candidate from the New Delhi Assembly, Sandeep Dikshit, on Sunday slammed the AAP and the BJP for failing to address key issues, stating that unemployment is a common concern for the people of Delhi, and both parties were failing to provide viable solutions.

"Unemployment is a common issue over which people in the national capital are upset with both AAP and BJP... Our job is to expose the truth of AAP to people who are still living on false hopes... Welfare happens when you build hospitals, schools and houses, not when you keep giving things for free," said Dikshit.

Delhi Election dates The Delhi Assembly elections will take place in a single phase on February 5, with the counting of votes set for February 8. A total of 699 candidates are competing for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and failed to win any seats.