Delhi Election 2025: Chief Minister Atishi filed her nomination for the upcoming Delhi assembly polls from Kalkaji constituency on Tuesday, January 14 weeks ahead of Delhi assembly polls.

Atishi, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate filed her nomination papers at the district magistrate's (DM) office in Lajpat Nagar. Atishi is an MLA from Kalkaji. She won the seat by over 11,000 votes in 2020 elections defeating BJP's Dharambir.

"On the occasion of Makar Sankranti today, I have filed my nomination and I hope that, just as I have received love from the people of Kalkaji before, I will continue to receive the same in the future," said Atishi after filing nomination.

Atishi was supposed to file her papers on January 13 following a roadshow. However, there was a delay due to the roadshow and she could not make it to the DM's office before the 3 pm deadline, according to an AAP leader.

Delhi Assembly Election 2025 is scheduled for February 5. The results will be announced on February 8.

Atishi vs Ramesh Bidhuri The Chief Minister is pitted against the Bharatiya Janata Party's Ramesh Bidhuri and the Congress' Alka Lamba form the high-profile seat. A seasoned politician and former MP, Bidhuri won Tughlakabad assembly seat in 2003, 2008 and 2013. Lamba was with the AAP for almost five years and joined the Congress in 2019.

Earlier in the day, Atishi was booked in an FIR for violating Model Code of Conduct (MCC)

"The whole country saw how Parvesh Verma was distributing ₹1100...Later, Parvesh Verma himself tweeted that he was holding a health camp and distribution specs. After that, he distributed bedsheets with his name on them. But the Election Commission doesn't see any MCC violation in this. The question arises - who is the Police with? Is there pressure on EC officials? We hope the commitment of a free and fair election given by EC will be implemented on the ground," Atishi said in response to the FIR.

With two consecutive terms and a 49-day Congress-backed government under its belt, the AAP is seeking to score a hat-trick of victories in the upcoming assembly electionsin the national capital. The contest is seen as a three-cornered fight – the two other parties in the fray being the Congress and the BJP.

