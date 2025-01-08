Delhi Election 2025: The AAP and the BJP are in a full-blown campaign war as they brace for a tight contest in the upcoming Delhi Assembly Election 2025. From 'Delhi Avengers to 'Bahane nahi badlav chahiye' – here's decoding the poll campaign launched by the two parties in last few days.

With the Delhi Assembly Election less than a month away, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have turned to a powerful weapon to sway voters: catchy campaign songs and hilariously twisted movie clips. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The AAP and the BJP are in a full-blown campaign war as they brace for a tight contest in the upcoming Delhi Assembly Election 2025. With voting scheduled to take place on February 5, political parties are pushing to up their game to woo voters. The results for Delhi polls will be declared on February 8.

Amid the poll battle, the two national parties have released catchy campaign songs. They have also tweaked movie clips using AI to give them a funny twist. Here, we decode what those videos and songs could mean: {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

First, let's look at campaign videos released by the AAP: The AAP, which has been in power in Delhi for the last 10 years, launched a groovy, perky song 'Phir layenge Kejriwal' on Tuesday, January 7. The 3:29-minute song brought into focus the AAP's achievements during its tenure.

This included the AAP government's initiative of free electricity, clean water, health care, and education. "Dilli ke janta ke kam karta hai, bas apna Kejriwal. Dilli me Bijli pani muft rakhta hai, bas apna Kejriwal..." lyrics of the song goes.

The song aims to strike a chord with every section of society—from women to youngsters to children to autorickshaw drivers. The video also counters misinformation against Kejriwal’s administration, the party said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It also highlights schemes the party has promised to launch if it wins the Delhi polls this year. “Behno ko 2100 bhi bhejta hai, bas apna Kejriwal; buzurgon ko free me illaj dega jo firse jeetega Dilli ka laal..."

Avengers' gets a political twist in Delhi election The AAP recently launched its own version of the climax of the Marvel movie, 'Avengers', and called it 'Delhi Avengers'. It had a poster saying, “Kejriwal 4.0 loading…".

Arvind Kejriwal's AAP had first rose to power in Delhi in 2013. After the President's rule, AAP won the 2015 Delhi election. It again emerged victorious in 2020 polls. The party is now eyeing a another term in the 2025 elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This is not it. The clip targets the BJP and allegations the AAP has levelled against it. It associated Thanos with "fake cases, cutting AAP supporters' names from voters, list, ED-CBI raids."

Meanwhile, the powers with action heroes — Kejriwal and Sisodia — were linked with "schools for children, free electricity, Sanjeevni for elderly, Mohalla clinic and ₹2,100 for women." These are perks the AAP promises to give to voters after it returns to power in the national capital. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Now, a sneak peak into BJP's poll campaign The BJP has launched 'Bahane nahi badlav chahiye' campaign song sung by BJP MP Manoj Tiwari. A rap song 'Das saal kam nahi the sehno ko...' also took hit internet on Tuesday, January 7. These both songs took potshots at the AAP over corruption allegation and 'scam' charges against AAP leaders.

From 'Sheehmahal' jibe to 'tanker mafia' allegation, the BJP's poll song mentions it all. The Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party also released funny adds targeting Arvind Kejriwal.

Like the AAP, the BJP also resorted to AI to distort a movie clip to take a jibe at Kejriwal. It used the iconic scene from the movie 'Jolly LLB 2', where actor Akshay Kumar questions the "terrorist" in a courtroom. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The morphed video show Kejriwal taking the stand and answering questions such as "kya aap Hindu hitaishi hai, Hinduon ke liye kya kiya hai...'

Decoding AAP Vs BJP poll campaign: The AAP's campaign video extensively talks about retaining power and "bringing back Kejriwal" — possibly hinting at Kejriwal as the party's chief minister's face. In its social media campaign, the AAP mainly focuses on its achievements and promises for the upcoming Delhi elections.

Meanwhile, the BJP is focusing on "badlav [change]" narrative, alleging that the AAP has not been able to fulfil its promises. The party does not name any of its leader in the songs, unlike the AAP, which repeated Kejriwal's name again and again. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In an interview with India Today, political expert Amitabh Tiwari said that for the AAP, it's clearly a 'one-man battle' against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, as the BJP has not announced its CM face yet -- hence, depicting Amit Shah as Thanos.

Tiwari viewed the AAP's and the BJP's poll songs as "positive songs".

Besides, the use of AI-generated videos and clips from pop-culture movies and songs with upbeat music is expected to go well with the urban population of Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}