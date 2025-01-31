Delhi election 2025: Eighth AAP MLA submits resignation days before voting

The exodus of AAP MLAs continued on Friday night with an eight lawmaker submitting his resignation ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections. Some of the lawmakers have also hit out at the party as well as AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal over various issues. Source-based reports indicate that the lawmakers were disgruntled after being denied tickets for the polls and remain in touch with other parties.
"The seven MLAs were anguished over being given a cold shoulder by the party and its leaders, despite working honestly for years. We will soon share our future strategy," outgoing MLA Madan Lal told PTI earlier today.
Who are the eight outgoing AAP MLAs?
Madan Lal — Kasturba Nagar
Bhavna Gaur — Palam
Naresh Yadav — Mehrauli
Rohit Mehraulia — Trilokpuri
Pawan Sharma — Adarsh Nagar
B S Joon — Bijwasan
Rajesh Rishi — Janakpuri