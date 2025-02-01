The Election Commission has urged officials to stay vigilant ahead of the Delhi Assembly polls, emphasizing strict monitoring against malpractices.

The Election Commission has asked officials to 'remain vigilant' as the Delhi Assembly polls draw increasingly nearer. EC representatives have also been asked to hold meetings with top police officials and undertake a strict vigil against malpractices during the most critical 72 hours before voting concluded.

In its directions to the Delhi chief electoral officer, the Election Commission (EC) also said close tracking should be maintained by all enforcement agencies for all forms of misuse of money power and inducement to voters.

Proper investigation is essential to establish linkages between the election process and the supply of inducements such as liquor, it said.

The EC made it clear that flying squad officers should file complaints or FIRs immediately against persons receiving and giving bribes and any other person from whom contraband items are seized.