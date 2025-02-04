Delhi Election 2025 Exit Polls: Date, time, and where to watch poll predictions

Delhi Election 2025 Exit Polls: Axis My India, Today's Chanakya, P-Marq and C-Voter are likely to release Delhi Election exit poll results on February 5, Wednesday. Check date, time, when and where to watch exit poll results.

Delhi Election 2025 Exit Polls: The voting for the Delhi Assembly Election 2025 will take place between 7 am and 6 pm on Wednesday, February 5. The Delhi Election results will be announced on February 8, Saturday. But before the elections, exit polls will predict the mood of the national capital soon after the voting concludes on Wednesday.

The voting will take place across all 70 assembly constituencies in Delhi. As many as 1,55,37,634 voters will choose among 699 candidates.

The Delhi Elections will see a tight contest between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. The political party winning the most number of seats (out of 70) will form government in the national capital.

What are Exit Polls? An exit poll is a survey in which people who have just voted are asked who they voted for in order to predict the result of the election.

Delhi Election 2025 Exit Polls: Date & Time

The Delhi Election 2025 Exit Poll results will be declared after 6:30 pm on Wednesday.

The Election Commission banned the release of exit polls till 6.30 pm on February 5, the day of voting. The results of Delhi Elections will be announced on February 8.

Where to watch Delhi Election 2025 Exit Polls Live? One can track live updates on Delhi Election 2025 Exit Polls at livemint.com.

How accurate are Delhi exit poll results? While the idea behind the exit polls is to reflect public sentiment well before the actual results are announced, their accuracy has faced scrutiny in the past.

When & where to check final Delhi Election Results 2025?