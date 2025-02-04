Delhi Election 2025: Indian YouTuber Dhruv Rathee, known for his videos on social, political and environmental issues, recently shared footage of the ongoing activities in Delhi ahead of the Assembly Elections. Dhruv Rathee posted his latest video on Tuesday, February 4, just a day before the 2025 Delhi Elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“Elections come and go, but what we can see in the video is probably what has happened for the first time in the history of Delhi elections," Dhruv Rathee says in the video.

The YouTuber's latest video is a montage of several instances which show journalists being arrested by the police and people tearing down Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) banners, among other incidents.

‘Gundaraaj’ Ahead of Delhi Election 2025? Dhruv Rathee further claimed that ‘gundagardi’, meaning ‘hooliganism’, was going on in Delhi ahead of the February 5 elections.

Dhruv Rathee also indicated that there might be efforts to reduce the number of voters on the voter list. His video shows clips from other media interviews, where reporters claim that voters are discouraged from going to the polling station, with contestants telling them that they can vote from their residences.

Delhi Election: What Netizens Said About 'Gundaaraj' Dhruv Rathee's video has already garnered over three lakh likes, with netizens reacting to the clip. While several Instagrammers praised the YouTuber for his video, others slammed him for the content.

“The same things happened in West Bengal, too; why did you not make a video then?" questioned one user.

“Then we need military power," stated another user.

Delhi Election 2025: Over 1000 Cases of 'MCC Violation' Lodged Over 1,000 cases of alleged Model Code of Conduct (MCC) violations have been lodged since the Delhi Assembly elections were announced on January 7, the Delhi Police said on Tuesday, reported PTI.

The cases were lodged at various police stations across Delhi on several charges, including distribution of gifts to voters, spreading misinformation, and assault.

Delhi Election 2025 Delhi Election will be the first major election of 2025. Voting for all 70 assembly seats in the national will be held on February 5. The results of Delhi Election 2025 will be declared after the votes are counted on Saturday, February 8.