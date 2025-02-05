Delhi Election 2025: Robert Vadra said that “like Sheila Dikshit ji,” Sandeep Dikshit has “learnt a lot from her mother, and he will definitely help in changing Delhi to a better place.”

Businessman and Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's husband Robert Vadra said on Wednesday, "Sandeep Dikshit would help a lot in changing Delhi to a better and safer place..." His statement came on the day voting was held for the Delhi Elections 2025. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Congress' Sandeep Dikshit will fight against former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi assembly seat {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is eyeing a third term, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are leaving no stone unturned to wrest back power.

Polling for 70 assembly seats began on Wednesday morning in Delhi, as voters cast their ballots for the 8th Assembly amid tight security. Voting commenced at 7.00 am and will end at 6.00 pm on Wednesday.