Delhi recorded 63.8 percent voter turnout till 5 pm on Wednesday, February 5. The highest voter turnout was recorded in the North-East district at 63.8 percent, while the lowest was recorded in the South-East district at 53.7 percent.

The North-East district in Delhi, which recorded highest voter turnout till 5 pm, has five assembly constituencies – Ghonda, Gokalpur, Karawal Nagar, Mustafabad and Seelampur.

Among the 70 assembly constituencies, Mustafabad in North-East Delhi saw the highest turnout at 66.8 percent, followed by Seelampur at 66.41 percent, Gokalpur at 65 percent, Babarpur at 63.6 percent. and Karawal Nagar at 62 percent.

Meanwhile, Chandni Chowk (52.7 percent) and Karol Bagh (47 percent) were among the assembly constituencies with lowest voter turnout. High profile seats — Kaklaji, Jangpura and New Delhi — recorde turnout lower than average at 5 pm.

Here's a look at voter turnout in past Delhi Assembly elections and how power dynamics changed then:

2013 Voter turnout/polling percentage: 65.63 percent

Who won: AAP won 28 seats (29.64% vote share), Congress won eight seats (24.67% vote share) and the BJP won 31 seats (34.12% vote share).

2015 Voter turnout/polling percentage: 67.13 percent (increased as compared to 2013 polls)

Who won: The AAP's seat share increased. It win 67 seats (54.59%vote share), the BJP won 3 seats with 32.78 vote share. The Congress won no seat.

2020 Voter turnout/polling percentage: 62.46 percent (decreased as compared to 2015 polls)

Who won: The AAP's seat share dropped. It won 62 seats (53.57%vote share), the Congress again settled at zero but with 4.63% vote share and the BJP won eight seats with 40.57% seat share.

Delhi Elections 2025 Voting for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi took place on Wednesday, February 5. This year, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is eyeing a third term, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are leaving no stone unturned to wrest back power.