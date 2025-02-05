Delhi Election 2025: The North-East district in Delhi, which recorded highest voter turnout till 5 pm, has five assembly constituencies – Ghonda, Gokalpur, Karawal Nagar, Mustafabad and Seelampur.

Delhi recorded 63.8 percent voter turnout till 5 pm on Wednesday, February 5. The highest voter turnout was recorded in the North-East district at 63.8 percent, while the lowest was recorded in the South-East district at 53.7 percent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The North-East district in Delhi, which recorded highest voter turnout till 5 pm, has five assembly constituencies – Ghonda, Gokalpur, Karawal Nagar, Mustafabad and Seelampur.

Among the 70 assembly constituencies, Mustafabad in North-East Delhi saw the highest turnout at 66.8 percent, followed by Seelampur at 66.41 percent, Gokalpur at 65 percent, Babarpur at 63.6 percent. and Karawal Nagar at 62 percent. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meanwhile, Chandni Chowk (52.7 percent) and Karol Bagh (47 percent) were among the assembly constituencies with lowest voter turnout. High profile seats — Kaklaji, Jangpura and New Delhi — recorde turnout lower than average at 5 pm.

Here's a look at voter turnout in past Delhi Assembly elections and how power dynamics changed then:

2013 Voter turnout/polling percentage: 65.63 percent {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Who won: AAP won 28 seats (29.64% vote share), Congress won eight seats (24.67% vote share) and the BJP won 31 seats (34.12% vote share).

2015 Voter turnout/polling percentage: 67.13 percent (increased as compared to 2013 polls)

Who won: The AAP's seat share increased. It win 67 seats (54.59%vote share), the BJP won 3 seats with 32.78 vote share. The Congress won no seat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2020 Voter turnout/polling percentage: 62.46 percent (decreased as compared to 2015 polls)

Who won: The AAP's seat share dropped. It won 62 seats (53.57%vote share), the Congress again settled at zero but with 4.63% vote share and the BJP won eight seats with 40.57% seat share.

Delhi Elections 2025 Voting for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi took place on Wednesday, February 5. This year, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is eyeing a third term, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are leaving no stone unturned to wrest back power. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}