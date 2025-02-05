Hello User
Delhi Election 2025: 57% voter turnout recorded till 5 pm, highest in Mustafabad, Seelampur

Akriti Anand

Delhi Election 2025: The North-East district in Delhi, which recorded highest voter turnout till 5 pm, has five assembly constituencies – Ghonda, Gokalpur, Karawal Nagar, Mustafabad and Seelampur.

New Delhi, Feb 05 (ANI): Voters show their identity cards as they arrive to cast their vote for the Delhi Assembly elections, in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI Photo/Ritik Jain)

Delhi recorded 63.8 percent voter turnout till 5 pm on Wednesday, February 5. The highest voter turnout was recorded in the North-East district at 63.8 percent, while the lowest was recorded in the South-East district at 53.7 percent.

The North-East district in Delhi, which recorded highest voter turnout till 5 pm, has five assembly constituencies – Ghonda, Gokalpur, Karawal Nagar, Mustafabad and Seelampur.

Among the 70 assembly constituencies, Mustafabad in North-East Delhi saw the highest turnout at 66.8 percent, followed by Seelampur at 66.41 percent, Gokalpur at 65 percent, Babarpur at 63.6 percent. and Karawal Nagar at 62 percent.

Meanwhile, Chandni Chowk (52.7 percent) and Karol Bagh (47 percent) were among the assembly constituencies with lowest voter turnout. High profile seats — Kaklaji, Jangpura and New Delhi — recorde turnout lower than average at 5 pm.

Here's a look at voter turnout in past Delhi Assembly elections and how power dynamics changed then:

2013

Voter turnout/polling percentage: 65.63 percent

Who won: AAP won 28 seats (29.64% vote share), Congress won eight seats (24.67% vote share) and the BJP won 31 seats (34.12% vote share).

2015

Voter turnout/polling percentage: 67.13 percent (increased as compared to 2013 polls)

Who won: The AAP's seat share increased. It win 67 seats (54.59%vote share), the BJP won 3 seats with 32.78 vote share. The Congress won no seat.

2020

Voter turnout/polling percentage: 62.46 percent (decreased as compared to 2015 polls)

Who won: The AAP's seat share dropped. It won 62 seats (53.57%vote share), the Congress again settled at zero but with 4.63% vote share and the BJP won eight seats with 40.57% seat share.

Delhi Elections 2025

Voting for the 70 assembly seats in Delhi took place on Wednesday, February 5. This year, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is eyeing a third term, while the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress are leaving no stone unturned to wrest back power.

The Delhi Election Results will be declared on February 8, Saturday.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand is a senior content producer for LiveMint with over five years of experience. She covers national and international politics, often delving into explainers that bridge complex topics for a broad audience. She is also passionate about writing and reading about science and discoveries. She tweets at @AkritiAnand7. You can reach out to her at akriti.anand@htdigital.in
