Delhi Election 2025: Announcing the schedule for Delhi Assembly elections 2025, CEC Rajiv Kumar said that India is going to be a nation of one billion voters very soon, which will be another record in voting.

Delhi Election 2025: Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar on Tuesday announced the schedule for the much-awaited Delhi Assembly elections.

The election, which will determine the fate of the 70-member House, will take place on February 5.

The counting of votes for all the seats will take place on February 8.

The election will be held in a single-phase.

"It is a single-phase election… We have deliberately kept polling on a Wednesday so more people come out to vote," Kumar said.

The CEC added that it becomes the responsibility of Delhiites to vote in large numbers.

Election Schedule

Landmark is in the making — The year has been the year of election across the world. Another landmark is in the making. We are going to be 1 billion voters soon, said CEC.

— Number of women voters is going to be more than 48 crores, which is a very strong indicator and a sense of empowerment for the women of the country.

"India is gold standard of elections." Stating that India is gold standard of elections, CEC said, "This is our common heritage. There is no scope of any irregularity in the commission, the procedures are so details. We are ready to punish if there are any mistake individually, we are ready to take punishment too."

Voters in Delhi There are over 1.55 crore registered voters in Delhi. — Male: 83,49,645

— Voters: 71,73,952

— Third-gender: 1,261

— Largest electorate are in Vikaspuri with 4,62,184 voters.

— Smalest electorate are in Delhi Cantt with 78,893 voters.

Any eligible citizen not yet registered can also register till 10 days before the last date of nomination.

Kejriwal eyes third term Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party is looking forward to make a hat-trick in the upcoming election.

Earlier in November, Kejriwal had claimed that his party is poised to secure an overwhelming majority in the 2025 Delhi Assembly elections, terming the electoral battle a "moral struggle" against the BJP.