Meghnad, a 35-year-old journalist and YouTuber, is contesting as an independent candidate in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025 from Malviya Nagar. He faces strong competition from AAP's Somnath Bharti and aims to connect with local issues through his campaign and recent song.

YouTuber Meghnad S is contesting as an independent candidate from the Malviya Nagar constituency for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, the results voting for which will be declared on February 8. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Meghnad is known for his YouTube channel, Meghnerd, where he posts videos on current issues in the country. The YouTuber is contesting against Somnath Bharti from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), a three-time MLA seeking re-election from the area.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Malviya Nagar constituency is a highly contested seat, with the ruling AAP, BJP, and Congress as the top contenders. In the previous Delhi Assembly Elections conducted in 2020, AAP's Somnath Bharti defeated BJP's Shailender Singh with a margin of 18,000 votes. In the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, Bharti will face tough competition from the Independent candidate Meghnad, Satish Upadhyay from BJP, and Jitender Kumar Kochar from Congress.

Meghnad is a 35-year-old contender with a background in public policy and content creation. He calls his candidature an attempt to provide a "normie" alternative to traditional politicians. His election symbol is a pen."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“I take pride in being an independent candidate. My primary goal is to prove a point: hyper-local leaders can best address local issues. My only boss is YOU, the people of Malviya Nagar," Meghnad told The Times of India, highlighting the struggles of contesting without the support of any political party.

The independent contender recently released a song on his YouTube channel titled ‘Dilli ka normie Neta’ in connection with the political campaign for the Assembly elections. The song uses catchy and playful lyrics highlighting the issues of Delhi residents including traffic congestion, pollution, and civic problems.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Few lyrics of the song translate to:

"Not a Hindu or Muslim, your leader will be a nerd.

Hi, my name is Meghnad, {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

I’ll take care of Malviya Nagar's people."

In the song, Meghnad also touches upon his stance as an outsider to traditional politics

"Not your usual politician, I don’t make tall claims, {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

So choose the pen on an EV machine once."