Arvind Kejriwal indicated on Friday that his party had created a website to share booth-wise voting data from Delhi. Counting of votes for the 70 seat assembly will take place on Saturday to decide whether the AAP comes to power for a fourth term or the BJP forms a government in the national capital after 27 years.

“EC has refused to upload form 17C and number of votes polled per booth in each assembly despite several requests. Aam Aadmi Party has made a website - https://transparentelections.in where we have uploaded all the form 17C of every assembly. This form has all the details of votes polled in each booth," he wrote on X.

The AAP chief said his party would present the data from every assembly and booth in a tabulated format — enabling every voter to access the information.