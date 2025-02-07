Hello User
Delhi Election: AAP to publish voter turnout data on self-made website, Kejriwal says 'EC refused to...'

Arvind Kejriwal announced the launch of a website to provide booth-wise voting data in Delhi ahead of vote counting for the assembly elections. He criticized the Election Commission for not sharing this information, emphasizing the need for transparency in the electoral process.

Arvind Kejriwal indicated on Friday that his party had created a website to share booth-wise voting data from Delhi. Counting of votes for the 70 seat assembly will take place on Saturday to decide whether the AAP comes to power for a fourth term or the BJP forms a government in the national capital after 27 years.

“EC has refused to upload form 17C and number of votes polled per booth in each assembly despite several requests. Aam Aadmi Party has made a website - https://transparentelections.in where we have uploaded all the form 17C of every assembly. This form has all the details of votes polled in each booth," he wrote on X.

The AAP chief said his party would present the data from every assembly and booth in a tabulated format — enabling every voter to access the information.

“This is something that the election commission should have done in the interest of transparency but it is unfortunate that they are refusing to do it," he added.

