The Anti Corruption Bureau has asked Arvind Kejriwal to join an ongoing investigation following bribery claims. Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena had recommended the probe after the AAP chief claimed the BJP had tried to poach party MLAs. This inquiry order was issued after BJP filed a complaint to Delhi LG saying that allegations are “false and baseless”. It also claimed that the allgations were intended to “tarnish” its image and forment unrest after voting was concluded on February 5.

According to reports, the ACB has raised five key questions in connection with the poaching claims. A visit from the agency also sparked unrest outside his residence on Friday — with AAP leaders refusing entry and contending that the officials had no mandate for their investigation.

Kejriwal has now been asked to join the invesgitation into claims that AAP MLAs were being offered bribes. An ACB notice also called on the party convenor to provide information about the 16 affected lawmakers. The requested details also include the contents of tweets posted by these MLAs and the identities of the individuals who made the bribery offers.

What are the bribery allegations against BJP? Kejriwal alleged on Thursday that the BJP was trying to poach AAP candidates with a bribe of ₹15 crore each. The remarks came even as numerous exit polls predicted that the BJP would return to power in Delhi after 27 years.

“Some agencies are showing that the 'Gali Galoch party' (Referring to the BJP) is getting more than 55 seats. In the last two hours, 16 of our candidates have received calls that if they leave AAP and join their party, they will make them ministers and will give Rs. 15 crores to each of them. If his party is getting more than 55 seats then what is the need for him to call our candidates?” Kejriwal asked.