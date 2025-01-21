Delhi Election: AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal will contesting against 22 candidates in the New Delhi Assembly seat. Who are these 22 candidates and how much assets they own?

As many as 22 candidates are contesting against Arvind Kejriwal, the former Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief, in the 2025 assembly election slated for February 5. Among these 22, two are the sons of former chief ministers, while six are independent candidates. Several others are members of small and regional; political parties.

Meet 22 candidates fighting Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi seat: Parvesh Sahib Singh, BJP: Lok Sabha describes him as a businessperson and agriculturist. He holds a B.Com degree and pursued MBA in International Business. He is an alumini of Delhi University's Kirori Mal College and FORE School of Management, Delhi.

Virender, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP): In his affidavit, he declared assets worth of ₹27,000 in movable properties and no immovable properties.

Sandeep Dikshit, Congress: He is the son of former Chief Minister of Delhi, Sheila Dikshit. Earlier, he represented the East Delhi constituency of Delhi.

Arun Kumar Sharma, Delhi Janta Party: In his affidavit, he declared assets worth ₹3.4 crore. He holds Masters of Commerce degree from Meerut University.

Ishwar Chand. Bharatrashtra Democratic Party: In his affidavit, he declared assets worth ₹35 crore. He holds Bachelor's of Engineer from the University of Roorkee.

Jagdeesh Prasad, Samarth Bharatvarsh Party: In his affidavit, he declared assets worth ₹41 lakh. He holds postgraduate diploma in translation English to Hindi and visa versa.

Duggirala Nageswara Rao, Jatiya Jana Sena Party: In his affidavit, he declared a net worth ₹2 lakh. He pursued MA (TELEUGU) from Shri Venkateswara University in Tirupati.

Naresh Kumar, Aapki Apni Party (Peoples): In his affidavit, he declared assets worth ₹2.5 lakh.

Nitya Nand Singh, Rashtriya Manav Party: In his affidavit, he declared assets worth ₹9.6 lakh. He has done PhD in Law.

Mukesh Jain, Rashtrawadi Janlok Party (Satya): He has declared assets worth of ₹7.3 lakh.

Dr. Munish Kumar Raizada, Bharatiya Liberal Party: He has declared assets worth ₹27.4 crore. He studied Doctor of Medicine (M.D.) from John H Stroger, Hospital of Cook County, Chicago, Illionois, United States of America, in the year 2003? He also holds Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery from Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences (MGIMS), Sewagram, Wardha, Maharashtra in the year 1992.

Ravinder Singh Rawat, Haryana Jansena Party: He has declared assets worth ₹7.45 lakh. He has done MBA from Sikkim Manipal University in 2012.

Sangha Nand Bauddh, Bhim Sena: He has declared assets worth ₹10,000. He mentioned his highest qualification as "BA final" from Chaudhary Charan Singh University in Uttar Pradesh.

Santosh Kumar, Right to Recall Party: He has declared assets worth ₹50,000.

Santosh Rai, Abhinav Bharat Party: He has declared assets worth of ₹50 lakh.

Anita, Independent: She has declared assets worth ₹9,500.

Anuradha Rana, Independent: She has declared assets worth ₹5,000.

Dr. Abhilasha, Independent: She has declared assets worth ₹6 lakh.

Pankaj Sharma, Independent: He declared assets worth ₹3.5 lakh.

Bhawana, Independent: She declared assets worth ₹2.9 lakh.

Sanjay Rawat, Independent: She declared assets worth ₹1 crore. he holds Post Graduate Diploma in Leather Garment Design and technology.