Delhi Elections 2025: Chief Minister Atishi on Thursday claimed that a team of Delhi Police had arrived to raid Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's home in the national capital.

“BJP people are distributing money, shoes, sheets in broad daylight - that is not visible. Instead, they go to raid the residence of an elected Chief Minister,” said the AAP leader in a post on X.

“Wow BJP! People of Delhi will give their answer on 5th,” she added.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) claimed that a team of Election Commission (EC) officials was also present.

Meanwhile, security has been deployed outside Kapurthala House, the official residence of Punjab CM in Delhi.

The development comes less than 24 hours after a private vehicle bearing the "Punjab government" sticker and registration number was found loaded with liquor, cash and election publicity materials of the AAP.

The police have seized the vehicle.