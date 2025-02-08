Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) secured 22 seats in Delhi's Assembly Elections 2025, forming an opposition for the State's government. Here is a list of 22 AAP candidates who won the Delhi Election despite the party's overall loss.

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) on Saturday, February 8, marked their win, securing 48 out of 70 seats in the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025. This victory marked the comeback of the national party into the State government of Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) formed an opposition, securing 22 seats, according to the official Election Commission of India (ECI) data release. Delhi has 70 seats in the assembly, and a party or alliance needed at least 36 seats to form government in the national capital, which the BJP did on Saturday.

AAP won the last two elections in 2020 and 2015, securing 63 seats and 67 seats in the assembly elections, respectively. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

22 AAP candidates who won Delhi Election list 1. Sanjeev Jha won the seat of Burari by a vote margin of 20,601 votes.

2. Anil Jha won the seat of Kirari by a vote margin of 21,871 votes.

3. Mukesh Kumar Ahlawat won the seat of Sultanpur Majra by a vote margin of 17,126 votes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

4. Som Dutt won the seat of Sadar Bazar by a vote margin of 6,307 votes.

5. Punardeep Singh Sawhney (Sabby) won the seat of Chandni Chowk by a vote margin of 16,572 votes.

6. Aaley Mohammed Iqbal won the seat of Matia Mahal by a vote margin of 42,724 votes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

7. Imran Hussain won the seat of Ballimaran by a vote margin of 29,823 votes.

8. Vishesh Ravi won the seat of Karol Bagh by a vote margin of 7,430 votes.

9. Pravesh Ratn won the seat of Patel Nagar by a vote margin of 4,049 votes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

10. Jarnail Singh won the seat of Tilak Nagar by a vote margin of 11,656 votes.

11. Virender Singh Kadian won the seat of Delhi Cantt by a vote margin of 2,029 votes.

12. Prem Chauhan won the seat of Deoli by a vote margin of 36,680 votes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

13. Dr. Ajay Dutt won the seat of Ambedkar Nagar by a vote margin of 4,230 votes.

14. Atishi won the seat of Kalkaji by a vote margin of 3,521 votes.

15. Sahi Ram won the seat of Tughlakabad by a vote margin of 14,711 votes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

16. Ram Singh Netaji won the seat of Badarpur by a vote margin of 25,888 votes.

17. Amanatullah Khan won the seat of Okhla by a vote margin of 23,639 votes.

18. Kuldeep Kumar (Monu) won the seat of Kondli by a vote margin of 6,293 votes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

19. Veer Singh Dhingan won the seat of Seemapuri by a vote margin of 10,368 votes.

20. Chaudhary Zubair Ahmad won the seat of Seelam Pur by a vote margin of 42,477 votes.

21. Gopal Rai won the seat of Babarpur by a vote margin of 18,994 votes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}