Delhi Election Results 2025: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday hailed Delhi Assembly Election 2025 verdict as Bharatiya Janata Party is set to form the government in the national capital, and said that public cannot be mislead by false promises.

Shah also expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the people of Delhi for the massive mandate.

The BJP is leading in 48 of 70 seats and AAP is ahead in 22 seats.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal’s old video resurfaces as BJP poised for landslide victory

Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVE: Stating that Modi is in the heart of Delhi (Delhi ke dil me Modi), Shah said that the people have worked to make Delhi Aapda-free by destroying the 'Sheesh Mahal' of lies, deceit and corruption.

“Delhi has taught such a lesson to those who break promises that it will set an example for those who make false promises to the public across the country.”

In a series of posts on X, the union minister termed the victory the beginning of a new era of development and trust in Delhi.

Shah congratulated Delhi BJP workers who worked day and night for this grand victory in Delhi, BJP National President JP Nadda, and State President Virendra Sachdeva.

Also Read | Delhi Election Results: Manish Sisodia accepts defeat in Jangpura

What Amit Shah said: — Delhiites have shown that the public cannot be mislead by repeated false promises.

— The public has responded to the dirty Yamuna, dirty drinking water, broken roads, overflowing sewers and liquor shops open in every street with their votes.

— Be it the respect for women, the self-respect of unauthorized colony residents or the immense possibilities of self-employment, Delhi will now become an ideal capital under the leadership of Modiji.

— The rule of lies has ended in Delhi... This is the defeat of arrogance and anarchy.

— This is a victory of 'Modi ki Guarantee' and the faith of Delhiites in Modiji's vision of development.

— BJP is determined to fulfill all its promises and make Delhi the number 1 capital of the world.

AAP's trajectory Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party won the last two elections with an overwhelming mandate. In 2015, the party won 67 seats in the 70-member assembly. AAP won again in 2020, bagging 62 seats. The BJP has not been in power since 1998. Delhi recorded 60.42 per cent polling in this elections.