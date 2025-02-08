Delhi Election Result 2025 Key Highlights: The Delhi Election Result 2025 will be declared today by the Election Commission of India (ECI), marking a crucial moment in Delhi's political landscape. The decision of Delhiites, which could either take Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) to a fourth term or end 26-year drought for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), is locked. Congress has been out of power in Delhi for the past 10 years, and this year too, the grand old party may struggle to stay relevant. Mint will provide live updates on Delhi Election Result 2025 Key Highlights, stay tuned. The Election Commission has started the vote counting for Delhi Election Result 2025 and the results are expected to be out by 11 am. The early trends on Delhi Election Result 2025 will start trickling in as soon as the EC begins the vote counting.
Several exit polls have given the BJP an edge over the AAP, which has been ruling in Delhi since 2015. While Congress is expected to draw a blank according to the Delhi Election Result 2025 exit polls, some pollsters suggest that all hope is not lost for Rahul Gandhi's party. Arvind Kejriwal has rejected all Delhi election exit poll results, saying the AAP has always performed better; the BJP, however, is hopeful to finally hold reins of the capital after 26 years of exile.
The counting of the votes polled in Delhi Election 2025 will begin at 8 am, stay tuned for minute-to-minute live updates on Delhi Election Result 2025 Key Highlights.
Delhi Election Result 2025 Key Highlights: Election Commission begins vote counting
Delhi Election Result 2025 Key Highlights: The Election Commission has started the postal ballot counting to declare the Delhi Election Result 2025.
Delhi Election Result 2025 Key Highlights: EC to begin vote counting soon
Delhi Election Result 2025 Key Highlights: The Election Commission will begin the vote counting soon. The counting of the votes will begin at 8 am and the early trends will start coming in shortly. Stay tuned for Delhi Election Result 2025 Key Highlights.
Delhi Election Result 2025 Key Highlights: Congress says it will accept people's mandate
Delhi Election Result 2025 Key Highlights: Congress has said that it will accept what people want in Delhi. But the question remains if it will extend support to the AAP if there is a hung Assmebly. Time will tell!
Delhi Election Result 2025 Key Highlights: AAP's Greater Kailash seat candidate Saurabh Bharadwaj says ‘everything now in hands of mother goddess’
Delhi Election Result 2025 Key Highlights: Greater Kailash seat candidate from AAP Saurabh Bharadwaj said whatever happens now, ‘everything is now in the hands of the mother goddess.’
Delhi Election Result 2025 Key Highlights: Key scenarios
Delhi Election Result 2025 Key Highlights: There are a lot of scenarios that could pan out as the Election Commission begins its postal ballot counting at 8 am to declare the Delhi Election Result 2025. Some of them are these:
- BJP ending its 27-year drought
- AAP sweeping a hat-trick
- A hung Assembly – Congress extending its support to AAP like it did in 2013
- Congress drawing a blank for the third time
Delhi Election Result 2025 Key Highlights: Will Congress sign a pact with AAP?
Delhi Election Result 2025 Key Highlights: Several Delhi election exit poll results have predicted a BJP win in the national capital but if AAP manages to sail through and take the Delhi Election Result 2025 to a hung Assembly, will Congress extend its support to AAP like it did in 2013?
Delhi Election Result 2025 Key Highlights: Security heightened across counting centres
Delhi Election Result 2025 Key Highlights: Security has been upped across all counting centres in Delhi ahead of the vote counting as all eyes wait to know who will rule the national capital this time. Will it be AAP, dolling out schemes popular among the middle class, or will it be the BJP after 27 years.
Delhi Election Result 2025 Key Highlights: Counting of votes to begin at 8 am
Delhi Election Result 2025 Key Highlights: The Election Commission of India (ECI) will begin the counting of the votes at 8 am. The postal ballots will be counted first and based on the postal ballot counting, the early trends will start coming in from 8:15 am. Stay tuned for Delhi Election Result 2025 Key Highlights only at Mint.
Delhi Election Result 2025 Key Highlights: Delhi decision locked; will BJP break AAP's winning streak?
Delhi Election Result 2025 Key Highlights: Delhi Election Result 2025 Key Highlights: Will Delhi see a fourth reign of Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) or has it swayed in the direction of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), moving past the allure of cheaper electricity and water? If BJP wins, it will not only be breaking the winning streak of Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP but also its own 26-year exile from the national capital. The Delhi Election Result 2025 decision is locked and the Election Commission is all set to begin the vote counting at 8 am. As we all await the start of the counting of the votes, Mint will be updating live on key highlights from the Delhi Election Result 2025. Stay with us for Delhi Election Result 2025 Key Highlights.