Delhi Election Result 2025: Arvind Kejriwal's defeat in the New Delhi constituency, losing to BJP's Parvesh Verma by 4,089 votes, raises questions about the role of Congress candidate Sandeep Dikshit in the outcome. Sandeep Dikshit secured 4,568 votes, leading to speculation that he split the anti-BJP vote, contributing to Kejriwal's loss.

The absence of an alliance between AAP and the Congress proved detrimental. Had AAP and Congress joined forces, Dikshit's votes could have transferred to Arvind Kejriwal, potentially reversing the outcome.

Calculations suggest that a united front of the INDIA bloc alliance parties – AAP and Congress – could have resulted in a Arvind Kejriwal victory by a margin of 479 votes.

Kejriwal Secured 25999 votes + Sandeep Dikshit's 4,568 votes would total to 30,567. That would be 479 votes more than Parvesh Verma's 30,088 votes.

The Congress decided to campaign aggressively against AAP, sensing “anger building up against the AAP”. Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacked AAP in the final days of the Delhi campaign. Sandeep Dikshit's presence in the New Delhi constituency further complicated matters for Arvind Kejriwal.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made a historic comeback in Delhi after 27 long years by sweeping away Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The magnitude of AAP's rout in Delhi was accentuated by the stunning defeats of its two top leaders—former CM Arvind Kejriwal and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. BJP leader Parvesh Verma defeated the AAP supremo in New Delhi by over 4,000 votes. Sisodia lost to BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah with a margin of just over 600 votes.

Why did AAP Lose Delhi Elections 2025? Several factors may have contributed to the Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) defeat in the 2025 Delhi elections, ending their decade-long rule.

Here are some of the key reasons:

Anti-Incumbency: After 10 years in power, AAP faced significant anti-incumbency sentiment. Unfulfilled promises, such as improved air quality, became major issues for voters.

Delhi Liquor Policy Scam: Allegations of corruption surrounding the now-scrapped liquor policy severely damaged AAP's image. Top leaders, including Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, were arrested, keeping the party in “firefighting mode”. Anna Hazare stated that the liquor policy had "drowned" the AAP.

"Sheesh Mahal" Controversy: The BJP accused Kejriwal of constructing a "Sheesh Mahal" with public funds, referencing the ₹33.66 crore renovation of his residence1. This tarnished his image of clean governance.

No Alliance with Congress: The absence of an alliance with the Congress proved costly.

Also Read | Delhi Election Results 2025 Live: BJP headed for sweeping victory against AAP

Poor Infrastructure in Delhi: AAP's failure to address critical infrastructure issues, such as dilapidated roads and clogged drains, angered voters.