The BJP secured a landslide victory on Saturday as votes were counted for the Delhi Assembly elections. The saffron party is set to form the government with a clear majority after nearly 27 years in the Opposition benches. Meanwhile the ruling AAP faced a sharp reversal of fortunes — with heavyweight leaders including Arvind Kejriwal facing defeat.

Data shared by the Election Commission indicates that the BJP will conclude the polls with 48 seats while the AAP now holds 22 constituencies. The Congress appeared set to draw a blank for the third consecutive Delhi Assembly election. The majority mark to form the government in the national capital is 36.

Some seats in the Delhi Assembly saw a heated contest with only a few hundred votes separating the victor from the trailing candidate. Three BJP members secured their constituencies with margins less than 1000 votes.

What are the smallest victory margins? Three candidates — all hailing from the BJP — won the Delhi Assembly elections by a margin of less than 1000 votes.

Sangam Vihar — BJP candidate Chandan Kumar Choudhary won by 344 votes

Trilokpuri — BJP candidate Ravi Kant won by 392 votes

Jangpura — BJP candidate Rarvinder Singh Marwah Kant won by 675 votes There were also several candidates who won the polls with a slightly higher margin up to 2000 votes.