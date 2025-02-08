Hello User
Business News/ Elections / Assembly Elections/  Delhi Election Result 2025: From Trilokpuri to Mehrauli — Seats where AAP-BJP contest came down to razor thin margins

Livemint

The BJP's landslide victory in the Delhi Assembly elections grants them 48 seats, while AAP faces a downturn with 22 seats. Congress remains empty-handed. Some victories were secured by margins under 1000 votes — highlighting tight contests.

The BJP secured a landslide victory on Saturday as votes were counted for the Delhi Assembly elections. The saffron party is set to form the government with a clear majority after nearly 27 years in the Opposition benches. Meanwhile the ruling AAP faced a sharp reversal of fortunes — with heavyweight leaders including Arvind Kejriwal facing defeat.

Data shared by the Election Commission indicates that the BJP will conclude the polls with 48 seats while the AAP now holds 22 constituencies. The Congress appeared set to draw a blank for the third consecutive Delhi Assembly election. The majority mark to form the government in the national capital is 36.

Some seats in the Delhi Assembly saw a heated contest with only a few hundred votes separating the victor from the trailing candidate. Three BJP members secured their constituencies with margins less than 1000 votes.

What are the smallest victory margins?

Three candidates — all hailing from the BJP — won the Delhi Assembly elections by a margin of less than 1000 votes.

  • Sangam Vihar — BJP candidate Chandan Kumar Choudhary won by 344 votes
  • Trilokpuri — BJP candidate Ravi Kant won by 392 votes
  • Jangpura — BJP candidate Rarvinder Singh Marwah Kant won by 675 votes

There were also several candidates who won the polls with a slightly higher margin up to 2000 votes.

  • Timarpur — BJP candidate Surya Prakash Khatri won by 1168 votes
  • Rajinder Nagar — BJP candidate Umang Bajaj won by1231 votes
  • Mehrauli — BJP candidate Gajender Singh Yadav won by 1782 votes
  • Delhi Cantt — AAP candidate Virender Singh Kadian won by 2029 votes
  • Malviya Nagar — BJP candidate Satish Upadhyay won by 2131 votes

(With inputs from agencies)

