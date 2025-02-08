The BJP's landslide victory in the Delhi Assembly elections grants them 48 seats, while AAP faces a downturn with 22 seats. Congress remains empty-handed. Some victories were secured by margins under 1000 votes — highlighting tight contests.

The BJP secured a landslide victory on Saturday as votes were counted for the Delhi Assembly elections. The saffron party is set to form the government with a clear majority after nearly 27 years in the Opposition benches. Meanwhile the ruling AAP faced a sharp reversal of fortunes — with heavyweight leaders including Arvind Kejriwal facing defeat. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Data shared by the Election Commission indicates that the BJP will conclude the polls with 48 seats while the AAP now holds 22 constituencies. The Congress appeared set to draw a blank for the third consecutive Delhi Assembly election. The majority mark to form the government in the national capital is 36.

Some seats in the Delhi Assembly saw a heated contest with only a few hundred votes separating the victor from the trailing candidate. Three BJP members secured their constituencies with margins less than 1000 votes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What are the smallest victory margins? Three candidates — all hailing from the BJP — won the Delhi Assembly elections by a margin of less than 1000 votes.

Sangam Vihar — BJP candidate Chandan Kumar Choudhary won by 344 votes

Trilokpuri — BJP candidate Ravi Kant won by 392 votes

Jangpura — BJP candidate Rarvinder Singh Marwah Kant won by 675 votes There were also several candidates who won the polls with a slightly higher margin up to 2000 votes.