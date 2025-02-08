The BJP is poised to win the 2025 Delhi election, surpassing 36 seats. The party's chief ministerial candidate will be decided by central leadership, with potential contenders including Parvesh Verma, Ramesh Bidhuri, and Vijender Gupta among others.

Delhi election result 2025: As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is projected to win the Delhi election, surpassing the halfway mark of 36 seats in the Delhi assembly, attention turns to who will be the BJP's chief ministerial face. Notably Pradeep Gupta's Axis My India survey had shown AAP's Arvind Kejriwal was the 'preferred CM' for Delhi voters.

However, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal has continued to trail in the New Delhi Assembly seat as the ninth round of counting of votes ended. The former Delhi CM has so far been polled 18,097 votes while his BJP rival Parvesh Verma has secured 19,267 and is leading by 1,170 votes.

BJP leader Virendraa Sachdeva stated that the party's CM face would be decided by the "central leadership".

Addressing the question of "BJP ka dulha kaun" (who is BJP's groom?), a jibe used by AAP to criticise the BJP for not declaring a CM candidate, Sachdeva responded, “Central leadership will decide (CM's face). This issue doesn't matter much to us. Those (AAP) who betray people, the people will treat them like this (defeat) only".

Potential BJP CM candidates include: Parvesh Verma: Son of former Delhi CM Sahib Singh Verma, is contesting the New Delhi seat against AAP's Arvind Kejriwal8.

Ramesh Bidhuri: AAP had declared Bidhuri as BJP's CM face and had invited him for a debate during poll campaigns, only get BJP's flack, who said that the party's CM face was yet to be decided. Bidhuri is contesting from Kalkaji seat against Delhi CM Atishi.

“Sab Bakwas hain", Bidhuri told reporters earlier today when asked if he is the CM face for BJP, adding, “We are here to serve public, not for any position like CM".

Manoj Tiwari: BJP leader Manoj Tiwari also seems to a CM pick for BJP. Talking to reporters, BJP's Manoj Tiwari expressed his confidence and targeted AAP, alleging corruption and inaction. Tiwari claimed AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal is facing the "curse of the Yamuna". He promised to clean the Yamuna River in three years if the BJP wins.

Kailash Gahlot: Contesting from Bijwasan, Gahlot is another possible BJP CM candidate.

Kapil Mishra: Mishra is contesting from Karawal Nagar.

Arvinder Singh Lovely: A former Delhi Congress president, Lovely switched to the BJP before the Delhi election and is contesting from Gandhi Nagar.