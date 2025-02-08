Delhi Election Result 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday hailed Delhi Election results, saying that the people of the national capital have short-circuited the politics of short-cuts, and also invoked social activist Anna Hazare to target Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Bharatiya Janata Party won 48 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly, bringing it to power after 27 years. The AAP won just 22 seats.

Addressing BJP workers at the party headquarters after the resounding victory, PM Modi said that Anna Hazare, who was suffering for a long time because of the misdeeds of 'AAP-da' (referring to AAP), must be relieved today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Modi added that the party (AAP), born out of anti-corruption agitation, turned out to be the most corrupt. “Their CM and ministers were sent to jail because of corruption."

Stating that those who used to give themselves certificates of honesty turned out to be corrupt, Modi added, “The liquor scam defamed Delhi. The scams in schools and hospitals troubled the poorest of the poor, and on top of that, their arrogance was so great that when the world was dealing with Corona, these people were building ‘Sheesh Mahal’." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi Election Results 2025: Anna Hazare criticises Arvind Kejriwal Earlier in the day, reacting to the results, Anna Hazare criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal, saying he is focused only on liquor.

“I have always said that a candidate's conduct, thoughts should be pure, life should be without blame, sacrifice... these qualities let voters have faith in him. I told this (to Arvind Kejriwal), but he did not pay heed, and finally, he focused on liquor," said Hazare.

In 2011, Anna Hazare had launched an anti-graft campaign in Delhi. Following the agitation, his followers, including Arvind Kejriwal, formed the Aam Aadmi Party in 2012, which came to power in the national capital in 2013. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}