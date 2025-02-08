Arvind Kejriwal is focused on liquor and overwhelmed by money power, says social activist Anna Hazare, as the BJP takes a massive lead.

Delhi Election Results: Social activist Anna Hazare on Saturday reacted to the Delhi Assembly election results as the BJP looks poised to form a government in the national capital. He criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo Arvind Kejriwal, saying he is focused only on liquor.

Speaking to reporters, Anna Hazare remarked, “I have always said that a candidate's conduct, thoughts should be pure, life should be without blame, sacrifice... these qualities let voters have faith in him. I told this (to Arvind Kejriwal), but he did not pay heed, and finally, he focused on liquor."

Anna Hazare also claimed that Arvind Kejriwal was swayed by money power.

What Anna Hazare told voters Ahead of voting on February 5, Anna Hazare urged Delhi voters to only vote for those candidates with integrity—those with clean character, ones who can sacrifice for the country and those who have the ability to digest insult.

In a video message, Anna Hazare also urged Delhi's voters not to vote for useless people, as this would destroy the country.

Anna Hazare had launched an anti-graft campaign in 2011 with Delhi as its epicentre.

Following the agitation, his followers, including Arvind Kejriwal, formed the Aam Aadmi Party in 2012, which came to power in the national capital in 2013.

However, Anna Hazare had always disapproved of Arvind Kejriwal entering politics.

BJP leading — The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is leading in 43 of Delhi's 70 assembly seats, while AAP is ahead in 27.

— Arvind Kejriwal is leading by 343 votes from the New Delhi seat.

— Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia is trailing by 1,314 votes in Jagpura.

— Chief Minister Atishi is trailing from the Kalkaji seat.

— AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj is also trailing by 459 votes in Greater Kailash.