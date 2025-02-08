Civil services coaching teacher and motivational speaker Avadh Ojha conceded defeat in Delhi Elections from Patparganj Assembly seat as BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi is leading by a huge margins. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ojha, who contested from from former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's previous seat, Patparganj, is trailing by 21,000 votes.

Ravinder Singh Negi is ahead with 54,000 votes, Congress canddiate Anil Kumar is distant third with 10,000 votes.

"It's my personal defeat. I couldn't connect to people... I'll meet the people and will contest the next election from here," said Avadh Ojha conceding his defeat.

Who is Avadh Ojha — Avadh Ojha began his teaching career in 2005

— Specializing in History, and holds an array of academic qualifications, including MA in Hindi Literature, LLB, MPhil, and PhD in Hindi Literature.

— He joined AAP in the presence of party chief Arvind Kejriwal and senior leader Manish Sisodia on December 3, 2024.

What Avadh said after joining AAP Education is a medium that forms the soul of our families, the fabric of our society, and the bedrock of our nation. All great nations across the world have had education as a cornerstone of their progress.