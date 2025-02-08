Delhi Election Result: Congress's candidate Alka Lamba has secured less than 2,000 votes from Kalkaji constituency as the counting of votes is underway.

Alka Lamba is contesting against Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party's candidate Atishi, and BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri.

According to trends on the Election Commission website, Lamba has secured 1,800 votes and is trailing by over 19,000 votes against her opponents as counting progresses.

BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri is leading with 21,000 votes. CM Atishi is trailing by over 2,800 votes.

Nine other candidates contesting for the seat have secured less than 100 votes.

Who is Alka Lamba? Alka Lamba, a former AAP MLA, rejoined the Congress party in October 2019. In 2014, she quit the Congress and joined the AAP. However, after her relationship with the AAP soured over differences on some issues, she returned to the grand old party.

Lamba started her political career at a young age as a student leader and was elected as the president of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) as an NSUI candidate in 1995.

AAP will be eliminated, says Bidhuri "The people will give the BJP a decisive mandate. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Delhi will progress alongside the rest of the country. I can confidently say that AAP will be eliminated from the national capital," Bidhuri said.

BJP takes a leap According to the early trends, the BJP was leading in 43 of Delhi's 70 assembly seats while AAP was ahead in 27.

AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal was leading by 343 votes from the New Delhi seat after three rounds of counting.

However, Kejriwal's former deputy Manish Sisodia was trailing by 1,314 votes in Jagpura.