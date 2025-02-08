Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the BJP's victory in the Delhi Election 2025, where the party won 48 seats, marking a return to power after 27 years. AAP secured 21 seats, ending Arvind Kejriwal's governance in the capital.

Delhi Election Result 2025: "Delhi k logon mein utsah bhi hain, sukoon bhi hain. Utsah Vijay ka hain aur sukoon Delhi ko AAP-da mukt karane ka hain" ("The people of Delhi have enthusiasm, and also relief. The enthusiasm is for the victory, and the relief is for freeing Delhi from AAP."), Prime Minister and BJP leader Narendra Modi cheered BJP's victory in the Delhi Assembly Elections. 'Ek dasak ki AAP-da se Delhi mukt hui', Modi hailed the 'double-engine government' in the national capital.

PM Modi opened his speech with ‘Bharat Mata ki jai’ and ‘Yamuna Maiyaa ki Jai’ chants at the BJP headquarters in Delhi.

PM Modi vowed that a CAG report on the Sheesh Mahal controversy will be presented in the first session of Delhi Assembly.

Aapke pyar ko sawa guna karke vikas k roop mein hum lautayenge ("We will return your love multiplied one and a quarter times in the form of development."), PM Modi said, adding “Delhi ek mini Hindustan hain".

‘Delhi ki malik sirf janata hain’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, adding “they have rejected those who treated it as their property", PM Modi.

'Shortcut party ka short circuit kar diya', the PM added slamming Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP.

“BJP created record in Haryana, set a greater record in Maharashtra and now created history by registering victory in Delhi", PM Modi said.

Delhi Election Result 2025: What Modi said at BJP headquarters in Delhi

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious in the Delhi Election 2025, securing a majority and ending a 27-year period out of power in the capital. Parvesh Verma's win over incumbent Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the New Delhi constituency underscored the BJP's strong performance across the city.

Meanwhile, AAP won 22 seats marking an end to the Arvind Kejriwal's governance in national capital.

Modi graced the BJP headquarters in Delhi flanked by Union Ministers Amit Shah and JP Nadda on both sides.

'Dilli k dil mein Modi basta hain', JP Nadda reiterated what Union Minister Amit Shah had said earlier. "Modi ki guarantee, guarantee poori hone ki hoti hain," Nadda added.

“AAP-da jhoot bolne ki factory hain, encyclopedia hain (AAP-da is a factory of lies, an encyclopedia)," JP Nadda said slamming the Arvind Kejriwal-led party.