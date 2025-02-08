PM Modi stops Delhi poll victory speech mid-way, asks people to first give water to karyakarta
Prime Minister Narendra Modi stopped his speech midway to seek water for a party worker as the BJP celebrated its landslide Delhi election victory. Hundreds of supporters gathered at the party headquarters on Saturday evening as the PM delivered a victory address.
“I thank the people of Delhi. Delhi has given us love wholeheartedly and I once again assure the people that we will return you double the love in the form of development. Today, there is excitement and relief in the minds of the people of Delhi. Excitement for victory and relief is for making Delhi, AAP-da free...I bow my head and thank the people of Delhi for believing in Modi's guarantee," Modi said during his address.