Delhi Election Results: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address party workers on Saturday evening as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is set to return to power in the national capital.

Modi will address the party workers at 7.30 pm at BJP headquarters.

According to trends, the BJP is leading in 45 seats, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is ahead in 25.

Most exit polls released on Wednesday gave the BJP an edge over the AAP. However, AAP leaders rejected the exit polls and expressed confidence in returning to power.

The BJP's campaign, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, targeted the AAP over alleged toxicity in the Yamuna River and the renovation of Arvind Kejriwal's residence as Chief Minister.

The PM also used the terms "Aap-da" and "Sheesh Mahal" to slam Arvind Kejriwal.

BJP set to form government The BJP has been out of office in Delhi since 1998. On the other hand, AAP has dominated Delhi's political landscape for the past 10 years, winning the 2015 and 2020 polls by whopping majorities.

The Congress, which governed Delhi from 1998 to 2013, was looking to stage a comeback after failing to win a single seat in the previous two elections. However, the grand old party has again failed to make a mark even in this election.

Scathing attack on AAP During the election campaign, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on AAP, calling it an "aapda" (disaster) that has gripped Delhi for the past 10 years.

Giving a call for AAP's defeat, Modi raised the slogan, "Aap-da ko nahi sahenge, badal kar rahenge (we will not tolerate 'aapda', we will remove it)."

"The past 10 years have been marked by corruption and scams in various sectors such as liquor contracts, school education, healthcare for the poor, pollution control, and recruitment," Modi charged.

Chief Minister trailing In the Kalkaji seat, Chief Minister Atishi is trailing the BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri by over 3,000 votes.