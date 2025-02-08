BJP leader Smirti Irani on February 8 took a swipe at the Arvind Kejriwal as latest trends showed the saffron party winning the Delhi assembly polls and returning to power in the national capital after 27 years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi Election Results 2025 LIVE Taking to X, the BJP leader wrote, “Delhi ke dil mein hai Modi (Modi in the heart of Delhi), Aapka-Ahankaar Mukt Delhi (Ego-free Delhi)."

Irani criticised Kejriwal, stating that he had promised to bring change to Indian politics but has failed to do so. Moreover, she accused him of being involved in the liquor scam and resisting the developmental efforts of the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi. She was speaking to ANI.

New Delhi Election Results 2025 Live "Arvind Kejriwal had promised that he joined politics to bring a change in Indian politics but he failed to deliver and become accused in liquor scam and also resited BJP's and PM Modi's developmental work... I congratulate the people of Delhi as they have shown faith in PM Modi's leadership and good governance," she todl ANI.

Arvind Kejriwal accepts people's mandate Former Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal accepted the mandate and congratulated the BJP on their victory, while urging them to fulfill the promises made during the campaign. "We accept the mandate of the people with great humility. I congratulate the BJP for this victory and I hope they will fulfil all the promises for which people have voted for them," Kejriwal said in a video address. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He added, “We have done a lot of work in the field of health, education, infrastructure in the last 10 years. We will not only play the role of a constructive opposition but will also remain among the people and continue to serve them. We did not come into politics for the sake of power, we considered politics as a medium through which the people could be served."

Election trends According to the latest update from the Election Commission of India (ECI), BJP is leading in 48 seats while AAP in 22 seats. Congress has failed to even open its account in the Delhi elections for the third straight time. Visuals showed BJP workers celebrating outside the party's office in New Delhi as poll trends projected a win for the Bharatiya Janata Party, marking the party's return to power in the national capital after 27 years. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} Exit polls predicted a BJP sweep this time. Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party won in 2015, securing 67 seats in the 70-member assembly. The party retained power in 2020, bagging 62 seats. The BJP has not been in power since 1998. Delhi recorded 60.42 per cent polling this time.

PM Modi to address party leaders workers Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address BJP leaders and workers at the party headquarters in Delhi this evening. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}