AAP's Virender Singh Kadian won the Delhi Cantonment seat by 2,029 votes. The Election Commission has declared results in seven seats, with BJP winning four. The BJP, which is aiming for a comeback after 27 years, leads in 43 more seats. The AAP is projected to secure 23 seats.

AAP leader Virender Singh Kadian won the Delhi Cantonment seat by a margin of 2,029 votes on Saturday defeating main rivals, BJP's Bhuvan Tanwar and Congress candidate Pradeep Kumar Upmanyu, Election Commission data showed. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

BJP gains The Election Commission has declared results of seven seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly, of which the BJP won four. The saffron party is set to make a comeback after 27 years and currently holds a lead in 43 more seats. Meanwhile, the ruling AAP is projected to secure 23 seats and the Congress appeared set to draw a blank for the third consecutive Assembly polls.

Latest data from the poll body also indicated that two national parties recieved less vote share than NOTA. Election Commission figures showed that the NOTA option got 0.57% of votes compared to 0.55% for the Bahujan Samaj Party and 0.01% for Communist Party of India (Marxist). {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The majority mark to form the government in the national capital is 36.

AAP heavyweights falter Delhi Chief Minister Atishi is leading by a margin of 2,795 votes from the Kalkaji seat while AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal continued to trail by over 4,000 votes (at 1:30 pm) from New Delhi constituency. Former deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia conceded defeat in Jangpura and expressed hope that the BJP would work for the welfare of the people in the constituency.

Visuals shared online showed BJP workers celebrating outside party's office in New Delhi as poll trends projected a clear majority for the party. Supporters were seen bursting firecrackers, dancing and singing at the party office. BJP leaders including Delhi president Sachdeva and party vice president Baijayant Panda were among those gathered at its Delhi office today. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}} Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party won the last two elections with a handsome mandate. In 2015, the party won 67 seats in the 70-member assembly. The party won again in 2020, bagging 62 seats. The BJP has not been in power since 1998. Delhi recorded 60.42 per cent polling in this elections.