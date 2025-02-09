Delhi Election Results 2025: From PM Narendra Modi's ‘salute’ to Delhi for BJP's historic win in the capital, to activist Anna Hazare's criticism about Arvind Kejriwal — a lot has been said about Delhi Election Results 2025. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The BJP's sweeping win in the 2025 Delhi assembly election has also attracted significant attention from global media, with many outlets interpreting it as a major political shift in India’s capital after 27 years.

'BJP will never lose…' "It feels like BJP will never lose an election again. They have the system sewn up tight," Al Jazeera quoted Nivedita Menon, a professor of politics at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), as saying.

What the Pakistani media said Pakistan's Geo TV covered the results of the Delhi elections, and mentioned in its report that BJP's win "is a symbolic and strategically important victory."

News agency Reuters described the election outcome as a "landmark win" for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party, emphasising how the BJP’s campaign centered on governance, law and order, and infrastructure. The report noted, "The victory underscores the party’s growing appeal in urban centers, particularly among middle-class voters who once supported AAP."