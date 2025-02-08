Hello User
Business News/ Elections / Assembly Elections/  Delhi Election Results 2025: BJP's Manjinder Singh Sirsa wins Rajouri Garden by 18,190 votes; AAP wins from Kondli

Delhi Election Results 2025: BJP's Manjinder Singh Sirsa wins Rajouri Garden by 18,190 votes; AAP wins from Kondli

Livemint

  • BJP's Manjinder Singh Sirsa won from Rajouri Garden seat while AAP's Kuldeep Kumar defeated BJP rival from Kondli seat.

BJP's Manjinder Singh Sirsa wins Rajouri Garden seat, (Source: /mssirsa via PTI Photo)

Delhi Election Results 2025: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Manjinder Singh Sirsa won from Rajouri Garden seat. The BJP candidate defeated AAP's A Dhanwati Chandela by 18,190 votes. According to Election Commission website, Sirsa secured 64,132 votes to while Chandela got 45,942 votes.

In addition to this, results from Kondli seat are also out and AAP's Kuldeep Kumar has defeated BJP's Priyanka Gautam from by 6293 votes.

