BJP supporters erupted in celebration outside its Delhi headquarters as the latest counting trends showed the saffron party returning to power in the national capital after more than 26 years with a decisive mandate.

Meanwhile, BJP worker Puneet Vohra gets emotional during celebrations as the official trends indicate BJP coming back to power in the National Capital.

Supporters danced to the beats of 'dhol' and waved party flags, creating a festive atmosphere.

BJP leader CT Ravi said, "The people of Delhi have blessed the BJP. I congratulate the BJP workers of Delhi... Congress did not have policy, intention or leadership, and an election cannot be won without these three... "

Holding up cutouts of a lotus, the BJP's election symbol, they also smeared each other with saffron-coloured powder.

Virendraa Sachdeva said, "People of Delhi have shown faith in PM Modi. It's a huge victory for us and the people of Delhi... He (PM Modi) will come to the party headquarters in the evening."

The BJP was leading in 41 of Delhi's 70 assembly seats while AAP was ahead in 29, according to the latest trends released by the Election Commission.

With the early trends showing a significant lead for the BJP, its Delhi president Virendra Sachdeva reaffirmed the party's confidence in forming a government in the national capital.

He said the next Delhi chief minister would be from the BJP and added that the central leadership would decide who it would be.

"The results so far are in line with our expectations but we will wait for the final outcome," he told reporters after offering prayers at the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place.

The BJP's Kalkaji candidate Ramesh Bidhuri, who was leading AAP's Atishi, echoed Sachdeva's optimism.

"The people will give the BJP a decisive mandate. Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Delhi will progress alongside the rest of the country. I can confidently say that AAP will be eliminated from the national capital," he said.