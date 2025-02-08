Delhi Election 2025: Prime Minister Narendra Modi took potshots at the Congress on Saturday, saying that Rahul Gandhi's party scored “double hat-trick” of zeros in the past elections. PM Modi said the Congress has not been able to open its account in Delhi for the past six elections, including the Lok Sabha and assembly polls.

PM Modi's comments came after the BJP secured a “historic” win in the Delhi Election 2025. According to the Election Commission, the BJP won 48 of total 70 assembly seats in Delhi, the ruling AAP won 22, while the Congress settled as zero seats like the last elections.

“In Delhi, the Congress has scored a double hat-trick of zero. The country's oldest political party has failed to open its account for six consecutive times in the country's capital, and they are giving themselves a gold medal of defeat,” PM Modi said.

He added, "The country is not ready to trust Congress; it sinks and also harms its allies. The Congress steals issues of its allies and attempts to appropriate their vote banks," PM Modi said.

6 times Congress scored zero Delhi Assembly 2025 : BJP wins 48 seats, AAP 22

Delhi Lok Sabha 2024 : All 7 seats won by BJP

Delhi Assembly 2020 : BJP wins 8 seats, AAP 62

Delhi Lok Sabha 2019 : All 7 seats won by BJP

Delhi Assembly 2015 : BJP wins 3 seats, AAP wins 67

Delhi Lok Sabha 2014 : All 7 seats won by BJP

Congress, a 'parasite' During the speech at the BJP headquarter in Delhi on Saturday, PM Modi called the Congress a “parjeevi [parasite]” party that feeds of its allies.

“Congress has become a 'parjeevi party'. It not only drowns itself but also its allies. Congress is eliminating its allies one after the other,” PM Modi said.

He also accused “today's Congress” of “stealing the language, agenda of its allies.”

"In UP, the Congress is trying to steal the vote bank which Samajwadi Party and BSP claim as theirs, Mulayam Singh ji understood this very well. Similarly, in Tamil Nadu, Congress is trying to woo DMK voters by speaking the language of DMK. In Bihar, the Congress is spreading the poison of casteism and is engaged in eating the patent of its ally RJD...," PM Modi said.

'Congress tried to appropriate BJP vote bank' PM Modi also said that the Congress tried to appropriate BJP vote bank by making rounds of temples but stopped when it realised they are not succeeding.