Delhi Election Results 2025: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comfortably crossed the majority mark in the Election Commission trends for the Delhi Assembly Election 2025. As of 12 PM, the BJP was leading on 46 of the total 70 assembly seats in Delhi, while Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) was ahead on 24 seats. A political party needs to win 36 (half) of 70 seats to form government in the national capital.
If Election Commission trends hold true, the BJP is poised to make a strong comeback in Delhi, breaking its 27-year spell. It will also end the AAP's 10-year rule in the national capital. The final Delhi Election Results are expected by the end of Saturday, February 8, when all the counting of votes ends.
As the BJP maintains a comfortable lead ahead of the AAP, here's a list of top 10 star BJP candidates who might win big, with a large vote margin, in Delhi Election 2025:
|S.No
|Constituency
|Leading Candidate
|Margin
|1
|NEW DELHI(40)
|PARVESH SAHIB SINGH
|3000
|2
|MUSTAFABAD(69)
|MOHAN SINGH BISHT
|38930
|3
|KARAWAL NAGAR(70)
|KAPIL MISHRA
|38380
|4
|SHALIMAR BAGH(14)
|REKHA GUPTA
|29352
|5
|RITHALA(6)
|KULWANT RANA
|26053
|6
|VISHWAS NAGAR(59)
|OM PRAKASH SHARMA
|24949
|7
|KALKAJI(51)
|RAMESH BIDHURI
|1911
|8
|JANGPURA(41)
|TARVINDER SINGH MARWAH
|636
|9
|GANDHI NAGAR(61)
|ARVINDER SINGH LOVELY
|7267
|10
|SHAKUR BASTI(15)
|KARNAIL SINGH
|18536
BJP supporters erupted in celebration outside its Delhi headquarters as the latest counting trends by the Election Commission showed the party returning to power in the national capital after more than 26 years with a decisive mandate.
The early counting trends indicated that the BJP was ahead of the AAP in over 40 seats.
Over 60 per cent of more than 15 million eligible people voted to elect the local government on Wednesday. The BJP was projected to win a majority in the 70-member assembly of India's capital against the Aam Aadmi Party, or AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal.
