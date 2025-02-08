Delhi Election Results 2025: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comfortably crossed the majority mark in the Election Commission trends for the Delhi Assembly Election 2025. As of 12 PM, the BJP was leading on 46 of the total 70 assembly seats in Delhi, while Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) was ahead on 24 seats. A political party needs to win 36 (half) of 70 seats to form government in the national capital.

If Election Commission trends hold true, the BJP is poised to make a strong comeback in Delhi, breaking its 27-year spell. It will also end the AAP's 10-year rule in the national capital. The final Delhi Election Results are expected by the end of Saturday, February 8, when all the counting of votes ends.

As the BJP maintains a comfortable lead ahead of the AAP, here's a list of top 10 star BJP candidates who might win big, with a large vote margin, in Delhi Election 2025:

S.No Constituency Leading Candidate Margin 1 NEW DELHI(40) PARVESH SAHIB SINGH 3000 2 MUSTAFABAD(69) MOHAN SINGH BISHT 38930 3 KARAWAL NAGAR(70) KAPIL MISHRA 38380 4 SHALIMAR BAGH(14) REKHA GUPTA 29352 5 RITHALA(6) KULWANT RANA 26053 6 VISHWAS NAGAR(59) OM PRAKASH SHARMA 24949 7 KALKAJI(51) RAMESH BIDHURI 1911 8 JANGPURA(41) TARVINDER SINGH MARWAH 636 9 GANDHI NAGAR(61) ARVINDER SINGH LOVELY 7267 10 SHAKUR BASTI(15) KARNAIL SINGH 18536

Delhi Election Results 2024 BJP supporters erupted in celebration outside its Delhi headquarters as the latest counting trends by the Election Commission showed the party returning to power in the national capital after more than 26 years with a decisive mandate.

The early counting trends indicated that the BJP was ahead of the AAP in over 40 seats.