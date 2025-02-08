Hello User
Business News/ Elections / Assembly Elections/  Delhi Election Results 2025: From Parvesh Verma to Mohan Singh Bisht — Top 10 star BJP candidates who won big

Delhi Election Results 2025: From Parvesh Verma to Mohan Singh Bisht — Top 10 star BJP candidates who won big

Akriti Anand

Delhi Election Results 2025: Delhi Election Results 2025: BJP candidate Parvesh Verma is all set to defeat AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal by over 3000 votes. Meanwhile, Mohan Singh Bisht won Mustafabad by highest vote margin.

Delhi Election Results 2025: Union Home Minister Amit Shah holds hands with BJP Mustafabad Assembly constituency candidate Mohan Singh Bisht during a public meeting for the Delhi Assembly elections, at Shiv Vihar in New Delhi on Saturday.

Delhi Election Results 2025: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comfortably crossed the majority mark in the Election Commission trends for the Delhi Assembly Election 2025. As of 12 PM, the BJP was leading on 46 of the total 70 assembly seats in Delhi, while Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party(AAP) was ahead on 24 seats. A political party needs to win 36 (half) of 70 seats to form government in the national capital.

If Election Commission trends hold true, the BJP is poised to make a strong comeback in Delhi, breaking its 27-year spell. It will also end the AAP's 10-year rule in the national capital. The final Delhi Election Results are expected by the end of Saturday, February 8, when all the counting of votes ends.

As the BJP maintains a comfortable lead ahead of the AAP, here's a list of top 10 star BJP candidates who might win big, with a large vote margin, in Delhi Election 2025:

S.NoConstituencyLeading CandidateMargin
1NEW DELHI(40)PARVESH SAHIB SINGH3000
2MUSTAFABAD(69)MOHAN SINGH BISHT38930
3KARAWAL NAGAR(70)KAPIL MISHRA38380
4SHALIMAR BAGH(14)REKHA GUPTA29352
5RITHALA(6)KULWANT RANA26053
6VISHWAS NAGAR(59)OM PRAKASH SHARMA24949
7KALKAJI(51)RAMESH BIDHURI1911
8JANGPURA(41)TARVINDER SINGH MARWAH636
9GANDHI NAGAR(61)ARVINDER SINGH LOVELY7267
10SHAKUR BASTI(15)KARNAIL SINGH18536

Delhi Election Results 2024

BJP supporters erupted in celebration outside its Delhi headquarters as the latest counting trends by the Election Commission showed the party returning to power in the national capital after more than 26 years with a decisive mandate.

The early counting trends indicated that the BJP was ahead of the AAP in over 40 seats.

Over 60 per cent of more than 15 million eligible people voted to elect the local government on Wednesday. The BJP was projected to win a majority in the 70-member assembly of India's capital against the Aam Aadmi Party, or AAP, led by Arvind Kejriwal.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Akriti Anand

Akriti Anand is a senior content producer for LiveMint with over five years of experience. She covers national and international politics, often delving into explainers that bridge complex topics for a broad audience. She is also passionate about writing and reading about science and discoveries. She tweets at @AkritiAnand7. You can reach out to her at akriti.anand@htdigital.in
