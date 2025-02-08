Delhi election results 2025: The counting of votes for the high-stakes Delhi Assembly elections will begin at 8 AM today i.e. February 8. The AAP is aiming for a third consecutive term, while the BJP is making all efforts to return to power after more than two decades in the National Capital.

Delhi Assembly Election Results 2025 LIVE Though many exit polls released gave the BJP an edge over the AAP, making it a comeback for the part after 27 years. However, AAP leaders said that exit polls have historically underestimated the party's performance and expressed confidence in returning to power.

Ahead of the counting of votes begin, here are the key constituencies to watch out for.