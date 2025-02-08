Delhi election results 2025: The counting of votes for the high-stakes Delhi Assembly elections will begin at 8 AM today i.e. February 8. The AAP is aiming for a third consecutive term, while the BJP is making all efforts to return to power after more than two decades in the National Capital. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Delhi Assembly Election Results 2025 LIVE Though many exit polls released gave the BJP an edge over the AAP, making it a comeback for the part after 27 years. However, AAP leaders said that exit polls have historically underestimated the party's performance and expressed confidence in returning to power.

Ahead of the counting of votes begin, here are the key constituencies to watch out for. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

1. New Delhi: Former Delhi Chief Minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal is seeking re-election from the New Delhi seat for the fourth time. He contested against Congress leader and former MP Sandeep Dikshit and BJP candidate Parvesh Verma. In the last Delhi Elections which was held in 2020, BJP's Sunil Yadav lost the seat to Arvind Kejriwal by over 21,000 votes. Prior to that, in 2013, Kejriwal defeated Sheila Dikshit by over 25,000 votes while in 2015, he won the seat by defeating BJP's Nupur Sharma by over 31,000 votes.