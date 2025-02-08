Delhi Election Results 2025: The initial trends show that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is returning to power in the national capital after 27 years, defeating Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) by a clear majority. Following AAP's poll debacle, former chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women, Swati Maliwal, blasted former Chief Minister and AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal over his 'extreme arrogance', reported News18. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal lost to BJP's Parvesh Verma by 4,089 votes, as per initial trends by ECI. The BJP is leading in 43 seats, while the AAP is leading in 27 seats.

Maliwal blamed Arvind Kejriwal's arrogance for AAP's poll rout in the national capital. "One man's extreme arrogance, his sudden change with power and money from a common man to a man who wants to make everything," she was quoted by News18 as saying.

Maliwal recalled the alleged attack on her by the former chief minister’s security. She said, “I have been beaten up black and blue by Kejriwal’s men, and no one came to help me."

“His arrogance has shown him the way out," she added.

"I have been raising a lot many issues, a lot of promises were made by the Aam Aadmi Party," Maliwal said.

“Delhi is in shambles, the water that is reaching the households is dirty, and there is garbage everywhere," she said.

“The Aam Aadmi Party just keeps doing the drama, they need to rethink the way they work," Swati Maliwal said.

Manish Sisodia, Saurabh Bharadwah lose polls Meanwhile, BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah has won the Jangpura seat, beating AAP's Manish Sisodia by 675 votes after 10 rounds of counting, early trends by the Election Commission show. According to EC data, BJP's Tarvinder Singh Marwah has 38,859 votes, while former deputy CM currently has 38,184 votes.

Also, BJP's Shikha Roy has won with 3,188 votes. According to EC data, Roy received 49,594 votes while AAP's Saurabh Bharadwaj got 46,406 votes.

Earlier, several exit polls predicted the Bharatiya Janata Party’s victory in the Delhi assembly polls.